Gold Prices Surge in Hyderabad Following Week-Long Dip – See Today’s Rates

Gold Prices Today, July 1, 2025: Gold has registered a sudden spurt today after a week of falling prices, catching buyers and market observers by surprise. Gold prices have gone up considerably in Hyderabad for both 24-carat and 22-carat gold, while the rates for silver remain steady. This is the situation in most Andhra Pradesh and Telangana cities.

Latest Gold and Silver Rates:

24-carat gold now costs ₹79,840 for 10 grams, up by ₹1,140

22-carat gold is currently trading at ₹73,200 for 10 grams, an increase of ₹1,050

Silver is stable at ₹1,17,700 per kilogram

The price surge is caused by international market trends, an increase in demand, and currency fluctuations, say analysts. The market can remain volatile over the next few days.

While the rates are almost the same in Telugu states, slight differences can be expected based on city-specific taxations and local jewellers.

Stay updated on the daily prices of gold and silver throughout India.