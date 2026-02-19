Gold Prices Rise, Silver Prices Falls Today, February 19, 2026: Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates
Precious metals showed a mixed trend on February 19, 2026, as gold maintained strength while silver remained under intense selling pressure.
Gold prices climbed steadily in the domestic market, supported by firm global cues and currency movements. MCX gold futures hovered near ₹1,54,350–₹1,56,000 per 10 grams, reflecting resilience amid volatile commodity conditions.
Gold Prices Today, February 19, 2026:
24K Gold Price (Per 10 Grams)
- Delhi – ₹1,56,640
- Jaipur – ₹1,56,640
- Ahmedabad – ₹1,56,540
- Pune – ₹1,56,540
- Mumbai – ₹1,56,490
- Hyderabad – ₹1,56,490
- Chennai – ₹1,56,490
- Bengaluru – ₹1,56,490
- Kolkata – ₹1,56,490
22K Gold Price (Per 10 Grams)
- Delhi – ₹1,43,600
- Jaipur – ₹1,43,600
- Ahmedabad – ₹1,43,500
- Pune – ₹1,43,500
- Mumbai – ₹1,43,450
- Hyderabad – ₹1,43,450
- Chennai – ₹1,43,450
- Bengaluru – ₹1,43,450
- Kolkata – ₹1,43,450
In contrast, silver continued its steep fall, with futures trading around ₹2,40,000 per kg. The sharp correction follows a dramatic rally earlier this year, when prices surged to record highs amid geopolitical tensions.
Silver Prices Today, February 19, 2026:
Silver Prices (Retail Market)
- 1g – ₹255
- 8g – ₹2,040
- 10g – ₹2,550
- 100g – ₹25,500
- 1kg – ₹2,55,000
Silver Price Per Kg – Major Cities
- Delhi – ₹2,55,000
- Mumbai – ₹2,55,000
- Kolkata – ₹2,55,000
- Chennai – ₹2,55,000
- Bengaluru – ₹2,55,000
- Hyderabad – ₹2,55,000
- Pune – ₹2,55,000
- Ahmedabad – ₹2,55,000
- Kerala – ₹2,55,000
Silver has declined sharply from its February peak, while gold remains relatively stable in comparison.
Why Silver Is Falling
Market analysts attribute the decline to:
- Heavy profit-booking after January’s surge
- Reduced industrial demand
- Strengthening dollar impact
- Global commodity correction
The near 27% drop from February’s peak highlights the metal’s volatility. Traders report cautious sentiment, with buyers waiting for stability before re-entering the market.
Investment Outlook
Gold continues to attract investors seeking safe-haven assets, while silver’s sharp correction presents both risks and opportunities. Experts suggest closely monitoring international trends, central bank policies, and currency movements before making investment decisions.
As market conditions remain dynamic, both investors and traders are advised to track daily price movements and stay alert to global developments.