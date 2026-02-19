Gold Prices Rise, Silver Prices Falls Today, February 19, 2026: Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates

Precious metals showed a mixed trend on February 19, 2026, as gold maintained strength while silver remained under intense selling pressure.

Gold prices climbed steadily in the domestic market, supported by firm global cues and currency movements. MCX gold futures hovered near ₹1,54,350–₹1,56,000 per 10 grams, reflecting resilience amid volatile commodity conditions.

Gold Prices Today, February 19, 2026:

24K Gold Price (Per 10 Grams)

Delhi – ₹1,56,640

Jaipur – ₹1,56,640

Ahmedabad – ₹1,56,540

Pune – ₹1,56,540

Mumbai – ₹1,56,490

Hyderabad – ₹1,56,490

Chennai – ₹1,56,490

Bengaluru – ₹1,56,490

Kolkata – ₹1,56,490

22K Gold Price (Per 10 Grams)

Delhi – ₹1,43,600

Jaipur – ₹1,43,600

Ahmedabad – ₹1,43,500

Pune – ₹1,43,500

Mumbai – ₹1,43,450

Hyderabad – ₹1,43,450

Chennai – ₹1,43,450

Bengaluru – ₹1,43,450

Kolkata – ₹1,43,450

In contrast, silver continued its steep fall, with futures trading around ₹2,40,000 per kg. The sharp correction follows a dramatic rally earlier this year, when prices surged to record highs amid geopolitical tensions.

Silver Prices Today, February 19, 2026:

Silver Prices (Retail Market)

1g – ₹255

8g – ₹2,040

10g – ₹2,550

100g – ₹25,500

1kg – ₹2,55,000

Silver Price Per Kg – Major Cities

Delhi – ₹2,55,000

Mumbai – ₹2,55,000

Kolkata – ₹2,55,000

Chennai – ₹2,55,000

Bengaluru – ₹2,55,000

Hyderabad – ₹2,55,000

Pune – ₹2,55,000

Ahmedabad – ₹2,55,000

Kerala – ₹2,55,000

Silver has declined sharply from its February peak, while gold remains relatively stable in comparison.

Why Silver Is Falling

Market analysts attribute the decline to:

Heavy profit-booking after January’s surge

Reduced industrial demand

Strengthening dollar impact

Global commodity correction

The near 27% drop from February’s peak highlights the metal’s volatility. Traders report cautious sentiment, with buyers waiting for stability before re-entering the market.

Investment Outlook

Gold continues to attract investors seeking safe-haven assets, while silver’s sharp correction presents both risks and opportunities. Experts suggest closely monitoring international trends, central bank policies, and currency movements before making investment decisions.

As market conditions remain dynamic, both investors and traders are advised to track daily price movements and stay alert to global developments.