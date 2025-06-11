Gold Prices Rise in India on June 11, 2025: See City-Wise Rates Here

Gold prices in India edged higher on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, amid continued global market volatility. The uptick follows a federal appeals court ruling in the US that upheld the government’s authority to continue collecting sweeping import taxes introduced during President Donald Trump’s term. The decision, combined with ongoing trade tensions and economic events, has triggered renewed investor interest in precious metals.

Mumbai Gold and Silver Rates Today

In Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold rose to ₹90,200 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at ₹98,400 per 10 grams. Silver also gained momentum, rising by ₹100 to trade at ₹1,09,100 per kilogram.

City-Wise Gold Price Snapshot

In major cities like Delhi and Jaipur, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,590 per 10 grams, with 24-carat gold at ₹97,720. Ahmedabad and Patna recorded slightly lower rates, with 22-carat gold at ₹89,490 and 24-carat at ₹97,620.

Meanwhile, cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai maintained a higher price point, where both 22-carat and 24-carat gold were selling at ₹90,200 and ₹98,400 per 10 grams, respectively. Kolkata was an exception, with 24-carat gold slightly lower at ₹97,570.

Silver Also on the Rise

Summary (Mumbai – June 11, 2025)

22-carat gold: ₹90,200 per 10 grams

24-carat gold: ₹98,400 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹1,09,100 per kilogram

As economic uncertainty continues to ripple across global markets, gold and silver remain safe havens for Indian investors, combining cultural sentiment with financial security.