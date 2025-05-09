Gold Prices in India Today, May 9: Rates Decline Amid India-Pakistan War

Gold continues to be a trusted asset for Indian investors, often regarded as a reliable hedge against inflation. With market fluctuations and economic uncertainty, gold remains a safe haven, growing in importance among investment portfolios. Here's a look at the current gold prices across major Indian cities as of today.

Gold Price in India (Per Gram) – May 9, 2025

24 Karat Gold: ₹9,835

22 Karat Gold: ₹9,015

18 Karat Gold: ₹7,376

City-wise Gold Rates Today

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹9,850

22K Gold: ₹9,030

18K Gold: ₹7,389

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹9,835

22K Gold: ₹9,015

18K Gold: ₹7,376

Bangalore

24K Gold: ₹9,835

22K Gold: ₹9,015

18K Gold: ₹7,376

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹9,835

22K Gold: ₹9,015

18K Gold: ₹7,435

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹9,835

22K Gold: ₹9,015

18K Gold: ₹7,376

Why Gold Still Shines Bright for Investors

Over the years, gold has proven its mettle as an inflation-resistant asset. Whether it's for jewellery, long-term investment, or emergency liquidity, gold remains a vital part of Indian households and portfolios.