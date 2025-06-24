Gold Prices in Hyderabad Today, June 24: Rates Drop Amid Global Ceasefire

Gold prices in Hyderabad witnessed a slight drop today as global markets responded to easing geopolitical tensions. Following the announcement of a ceasefire in the Iran-Israel conflict by U.S. President Donald Trump, the demand for traditional safe-haven assets like gold and silver has started to cool off, leading to a correction in their prices.

Gold Rates in Hyderabad Today – June 24, 2025

18 Carat Gold: ₹7,491 per gram (down from ₹7,552 yesterday)

22 Carat Gold: ₹9,155 per gram (down from ₹9,230 yesterday)

24 Carat Gold: ₹9,987 per gram (down from ₹10,069 yesterday)

This downward movement comes as investor sentiment shifts focus from geopolitical risks back to market fundamentals, which currently offer limited support for further gains in gold.

Despite the recent dip, gold prices have had a strong run in 2025 — rising nearly 31% year-to-date and touching record highs multiple times. Over the last two decades, gold has skyrocketed by 1,200%, growing from ₹7,638 per 10 grams in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 by June 2025, cementing its role as a reliable hedge and top-performing asset.

Silver Prices Stay Above ₹1 Lakh

Silver has also maintained strong momentum, trading above ₹1,00,000 per kilogram for the past three weeks. From 2005 to 2025, silver prices have surged by 668.84%, reflecting continued interest from investors seeking portfolio diversification.

While today's gold prices in Hyderabad reflect a temporary cooling due to global developments, long-term trends still indicate strong performance. Investors are advised to keep an eye on both international cues and local demand factors while making gold-related decisions.