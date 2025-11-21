Gold Prices Drop Slightly on Nov 21: Check Rates in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities Today

Gold prices slipped on Friday, following weakening expectations of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut in December after the delayed US jobs report. The sentiment pushed both domestic and global gold rates down, while silver also traded lower across markets.

In Mumbai, the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,24,250 per 10 grams, whereas 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,13,890 per 10 grams. These rates exclude GST, making charges, and other levies. Silver prices in the spot market were recorded at Rs 1,64,900 per kilogram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December 5 delivery dropped by 0.16%, trading at Rs 1,22,531 per 10 grams. Silver futures also witnessed a decline of 1.14%, trading at Rs 1,52,400 per kilogram.

Gold and silver rates across major cities remained mostly uniform, with the following prices recorded on November 21:

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Mumbai Rs 1,13,890 Rs 1,24,250 Hyderabad Rs 1,13,890 Rs 1,24,250 Chennai Rs 1,13,890 Rs 1,24,250 Bengaluru Rs 1,13,890 Rs 1,24,250

Gold traders and investors are now closely tracking upcoming US economic updates for further cues on price movement in the global bullion market.