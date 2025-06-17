Gold Prices Drop Sharply on June 17, 2025; Silver Rates Rise

Gold prices have witnessed a sharp decline for the second day in a row, bringing both surprise and concern to investors and buyers across the Telugu states. On Tuesday, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad dropped by a significant ₹7,140, now standing at ₹1,00,370. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has also taken a hit, falling by ₹1,050 to settle at ₹92,000.

This consistent fall in gold prices is being closely tracked by market analysts and jewellers, many of whom believe the downward trend is linked to fluctuations in global bullion rates and a stronger US dollar. Investors are currently adopting a wait-and-watch approach, hoping for further corrections before making large purchases.

Despite the drop in gold prices, silver seems to be moving in the opposite direction. The price of silver has gone up by ₹100 per kilogram, now priced at ₹1,20,000 per kg. This slight increase is being attributed to industrial demand and market dynamics in the commodities sector.

Interestingly, the price trends remain almost identical in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with only marginal variations. Jewellers across cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Warangal have reported a slight increase in customer footfall, with some buyers considering this as an opportunity to invest in gold jewellery and coins at relatively lower prices.

With the festive season still a few months away, it remains to be seen whether this decline continues or if gold prices rebound in the coming weeks.