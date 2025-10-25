Gold Price Today, October 25, 2025: Gold Rates Rise in Hyderabad — Check Latest Prices for 24K, 22K, and 18K Gold

Gold prices in Hyderabad witnessed an upward trend today, delighting both investors and jewellery buyers as the festive season approaches. The price of gold has increased across all categories — 24K, 22K, and 18K — compared to yesterday’s rates.

According to the latest data, the price of 24-karat gold in Hyderabad stands at ₹12,562 per gram, marking an increase of ₹125 from yesterday’s rate of ₹12,437. Similarly, 22-karat gold is priced at ₹11,515 per gram, up by ₹115, while 18-karat gold is being sold at ₹9,422 per gram, showing a rise of ₹94 from the previous day.

For those planning to purchase gold in larger quantities, the rates for 8 grams of 24K gold stand at ₹1,00,496, up by ₹1,000, and for 10 grams, the price is ₹1,25,620, up by ₹1,250. In the case of 22K gold, 8 grams are priced at ₹92,120, while 10 grams cost ₹1,15,150, marking respective increases of ₹920 and ₹1,150. The price of 100 grams of 24K gold has risen to ₹12,56,200, while 100 grams of 22K gold is now ₹11,51,500.

Similarly, 18K gold, which is popular for lightweight and designer jewellery, costs ₹9,422 per gram today, up by ₹94 from yesterday’s ₹9,328. For 8 grams, the rate is ₹75,376, and for 10 grams, it is ₹94,220, with an increase of ₹940 from the previous day.

The following are the gold price trends over the last ten days in Hyderabad: on October 25, 24K gold is priced at ₹12,562 and 22K gold at ₹11,515, both showing a positive gain. On October 24, rates stood at ₹12,437 and ₹11,400 respectively. The price had witnessed fluctuations throughout the past week, with notable drops on October 22 and October 18, when 24K gold fell by ₹469 and ₹191 respectively. The highest price during the last ten days was on October 17, when 24K gold touched ₹13,277 per gram and 22K gold was priced at ₹12,170.

The average price of gold in Hyderabad for the past 10 days is ₹12,861.60 for 24K and ₹11,789.50 for 22K. Over a 30-day period, the average rates have been ₹12,365.07 and ₹11,334.33 respectively. Looking at long-term trends, the 1-year average for 24K gold stands at ₹9,452.62, while for 22K it is ₹8,664.60. Over the past 10 years, the average prices were ₹5,083.20 for 24K and ₹4,675.06 for 22K gold, indicating steady appreciation over the decade.

The gold rate in Hyderabad is determined by several key factors including international market trends, inflation rates, fluctuations in the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, central bank gold reserves, and changes in interest rates. Local jewellery demand and festive buying patterns also play a significant role in influencing daily prices.

With the festive season of Dhanteras and Diwali approaching, jewellers in Hyderabad are expecting higher footfall as buyers look to make auspicious gold purchases. Experts suggest that global market movements and central bank policies will continue to drive price changes in the coming days.

Note: The above gold rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS, and other levies. Buyers are advised to check the latest rates with their local jeweller before making any purchase.