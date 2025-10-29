Gold Price Today, Oct 29 – Gold Drops RS 4,810 in 3 Days; Check Latest 22K & 24K Prices City-Wise

Gold and silver prices in India have been witnessing a steady decline over the past few days. Silver has plunged by more than 20% in just 13 days, while gold has fallen by over 8% during the same period. This continuous drop comes right after both metals touched record highs a day before Dhanteras.

As the wedding season approaches, buyers are welcoming this correction in prices. In the past two days alone, silver prices have dipped by ₹4,100 per kilogram, while 24-carat gold has become cheaper by ₹4,810 in just three days.

Gold Prices Rise Slightly After Recent Drop: Check Today’s, October 29,2025, Rates in Hyderabad and Vijayawada

After a few days of decline, gold prices witnessed a slight uptick today. In the Hyderabad bullion market, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold rose by ₹760, reaching ₹1,21,580. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22-carat gold increased by ₹700, bringing the rate to ₹1,11,450.

Silver prices also moved upward, with a ₹1,000 increase per kilogram, now priced at ₹1,66,000.

Experts note that the prices remain almost the same across both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reflecting a steady trend in the regional bullion markets.

Investors and buyers are closely watching the market, as fluctuations in international rates and domestic demand continue to influence gold and silver prices in the Telugu states.

Gold Rates in Major Cities (October 29, 2025):

Delhi (NCR):

24K Gold – ₹1,209.6 per gram

22K Gold – ₹1,108.9 per gram

18K Gold – ₹907.6 per gram

Mumbai:

24K Gold – ₹1,208.1 per gram

22K Gold – ₹1,107.4 per gram

18K Gold – ₹906.1 per gram

Bengaluru:

24K Gold – ₹1,208.1 per gram

22K Gold – ₹1,107.4 per gram

18K Gold – ₹906.1 per gram

Chennai:

24K Gold – ₹1,208.1 per gram

22K Gold – ₹1,107.4 per gram

18K Gold – ₹919.9 per gram

Hyderabad (Telangana):

24K Gold – ₹1,208.1 per gram

22K Gold – ₹1,107.4 per gram

18K Gold – ₹906.1 per gram

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh):

24K Gold – ₹1,208.1 per gram

22K Gold – ₹1,107.4 per gram

18K Gold – ₹906.1 per gram

Market Overview

Gold prices have rebounded after the Diwali dip, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

The surge is influenced by global market movements, a weaker U.S. dollar, and festive demand in India.

Analysts predict short-term stability as domestic and international factors align to support the precious metal’s value.

Key takeaway:

Gold prices are inching up again across India, with both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh showing consistent trends with other metro cities.