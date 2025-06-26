Gold Price Today, June 26: Rates Dip Across Major Cities in India – Check Now

Gold prices in India have seen a slight dip today, continuing to reflect market volatility and investor sentiment. As of today, the price of 24 karat gold stands at ₹9,895 per gram, while 22 karat gold is priced at ₹9,070 per gram. For those seeking a more affordable option, 18 karat gold is available at ₹7,421 per gram.

Gold has long been considered a reliable hedge against inflation and continues to gain traction among investors as a stable asset class.

Here’s a look at the city-wise gold rates across India:

Gold Price in Delhi Today

18K Gold: ₹7,503/g (↓ from ₹7,564)

22K Gold: ₹9,170/g (↓ from ₹9,245)

Gold Price in Mumbai Today

18K Gold: ₹7,491/g (↓ from ₹7,552)

22K Gold: ₹9,155/g (↓ from ₹9,230)

24K Gold: ₹9,987/g (↓ from ₹10,069)

Gold Price in Bangalore Today

18K Gold: ₹7,491/g (↓ from ₹7,552)

22K Gold: ₹9,155/g (↓ from ₹9,230)

24K Gold: ₹9,987/g (↓ from ₹10,069)

Gold Price in Chennai Today

18K Gold: ₹7,540/g (↓ from ₹7,600)

22K Gold: ₹9,155/g (↓ from ₹9,230)

24K Gold: ₹9,987/g (↓ from ₹10,069)

Gold Price in Hyderabad Today

18K Gold: ₹7,491/g (↓ from ₹7,552)

22K Gold: ₹9,155/g (↓ from ₹9,230)

24K Gold: ₹9,987/g (↓ from ₹10,069)

As gold prices fluctuate due to global and domestic factors, investors are advised to stay updated on market trends before making buying decisions. With inflationary concerns still looming, gold remains a favored choice for both safeguarding wealth and long-term investment.