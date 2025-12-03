Gold Price Today in Hyderabad: 22K and 24K Rates Jump on Dec 3

Gold rates witnessed a sharp rise in Hyderabad on December 3, 2025, bringing fresh movement to the bullion market. As per the latest prices, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at Rs 1,19,700, marking an increase of Rs 650. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold surged to Rs 1,30,580, reflecting a hike of Rs 710.

Silver prices also moved upward, with the rate standing at Rs 2,01,000 per kilogram today.

Global Market Impact

Gold prices in the international market continue to remain volatile. Over the past few weeks, rates witnessed a decline during the wedding season, with prices fluctuating around:

Rs 1,20,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold

Around Rs 1,30,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold

Market experts attribute these fluctuations to changing global economic signals and investor sentiment.

Important Note for Buyers

The gold prices mentioned are as of 8 AM and are based on yesterday’s closing rates. Since gold prices fluctuate continuously throughout the day, today’s rates may either rise further or dip depending on market trends. Buyers are advised to track live prices before making a purchase.