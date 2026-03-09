Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 9: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India saw fluctuations on March 9, 2026, influenced by global market trends, inflation concerns, and movements in the US dollar. Precious metals often react to international economic conditions and geopolitical developments, which can cause daily changes in bullion prices.

According to the latest market data, 24-carat gold in India is around ₹16,363 per gram (about ₹1,63,630 per 10 grams), while 22-carat gold is about ₹14,999 per gram. Silver prices are also moving in line with international trends and are close to ₹2,84,900 per kilogram in the domestic market.

Experts say the recent drop in bullion prices is linked to a stronger US dollar and rising crude oil prices, which have increased inflation concerns and affected demand for safe-haven assets like gold.

Gold Price Today, March 9, 2026:

Delhi

₹1,63,700 per 10 grams

Mumbai

₹1,63,630 per 10 grams

Chennai

₹1,63,800 per 10 grams

Kolkata

₹1,63,630 per 10 grams

Bengaluru

₹1,63,630 per 10 grams

Hyderabad

₹1,60,920 Per 10 grams

Silver Price Today, March 9, 2026:

Delhi

₹2,84,900 per kg

Mumbai

₹2,84,900 per kg

Chennai

₹2,90,000 per kg

Kolkata

₹2,84,900 per kg

Bengaluru

₹2,84,900 per kg

Hyderabad