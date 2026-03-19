Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 19: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India saw a slight decline on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive occasion of Gudi Padwa, offering a good opportunity for buyers and investors. The dip in prices is mainly attributed to global market trends, including a stronger US dollar and reduced expectations of interest rate cuts, which typically impact precious metal demand.

According to the latest market data, gold prices have softened compared to previous highs, while silver witnessed a sharper fall. Despite the festive demand, the price correction has encouraged buyers to consider fresh purchases during this auspicious period.

Gold continues to remain a preferred investment option due to its long-term value stability, while silver is seeing increased volatility due to both industrial demand and global cues. Experts suggest that such dips during festival seasons often provide a good entry point for investors and jewellery buyers alike.

Overall, the price movement reflects global economic influences as well as domestic festive demand, making Gudi Padwa 2026 a favourable time for bullion purchases.

Gold Prices Today, March 19, 2026:

24K Gold Price (per 10 grams):

Mumbai – ₹1,63,000

Delhi – ₹1,63,200

Chennai – ₹1,64,000

Kolkata – ₹1,63,000

Hyderabad – ₹1,63,000

Bengaluru – ₹1,63,000

22K Gold Price (per 10 grams):

Mumbai – ₹1,49,500

Delhi – ₹1,49,700

Chennai – ₹1,50,500

Kolkata – ₹1,49,500

Hyderabad – ₹1,49,500

Bengaluru – ₹1,49,500

Silver Prices Today, March 19, 2026:

Silver Price (per 1 kg):

Mumbai – ₹2,75,000

Delhi – ₹2,73,000

Chennai – ₹2,76,000

Kolkata – ₹2,72,000

Hyderabad – ₹2,74,000

Bengaluru – ₹2,73,000

Pune – ₹2,73,000

Ahmedabad – ₹2,72,000