Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 18: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India showed mixed movement on March 18, 2026. While gold prices remained mostly stable, silver prices saw a noticeable decline in early trade. This comes as investors are taking a cautious approach ahead of key global economic events, especially the US Federal Reserve meeting.

Market experts say that global tensions and economic uncertainty continue to influence bullion prices. Gold is still considered a safe investment, but short-term fluctuations are being seen due to changing market sentiment.

In major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata, gold prices remain similar with slight variations due to local taxes and demand. Silver prices also vary slightly across cities but overall follow the same trend.

Gold Prices Today, March 18, 2026:

Gold Price (24K – per 10 grams):

Mumbai – ₹1,70,200

Delhi – ₹1,70,170

Chennai – ₹1,70,730

Kolkata – ₹1,70,200

Hyderabad – ₹1,73,000

Gold Price (22K – per 10 grams):

Mumbai – ₹1,55,800

Delhi – ₹1,55,900

Chennai – ₹1,56,400

Kolkata – ₹1,55,800

Hyderabad – ₹1,58,600

Silver Prices Today, March 18, 2026:

Silver Price (per kg):

Mumbai – ₹2,70,000 – ₹2,80,000

Delhi – ₹2,70,000 – ₹2,80,000

Chennai – ₹2,75,000 – ₹2,85,000

Kolkata – ₹2,70,000 – ₹2,80,000

Hyderabad – ₹2,90,000