Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 10: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed fluctuations on March 10, 2026, influenced by global market movements, currency changes, and geopolitical developments. Analysts say bullion prices moved higher as the US dollar weakened and investors returned to safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

Internationally, spot gold rose close to $5,145 per ounce, while silver recorded stronger gains and reached around $87.9 per ounce during Asian trading hours. The rise in prices reflects growing investor interest in precious metals amid global economic uncertainty.

In India, gold prices continue to remain above ₹1.6 lakh per 10 grams for 24-carat gold in many cities, while silver prices remain high in the domestic market. City-wise prices vary slightly depending on local taxes, transportation costs, and demand from jewellery markets.

Market experts say gold and silver prices may remain volatile in the coming days as investors closely watch global economic signals, inflation trends, and geopolitical tensions that often influence bullion markets.

Gold Price Today, March 10, 2026:

Delhi

24 Carat – ₹1,62,380 per 10 grams

22 Carat – ₹1,48,850 per 10 grams

18 Carat – ₹1,21,790 per 10 grams

Hyderabad

24 Carat - Rs 1,62,380 per 10 grams

22 Carat - Rs 1,48,850 per 10 grams

Rs 1,48,850 per 10 grams 18 Carat - ₹1,21,790 per 10 grams

Mumbai

24 Carat – ₹1,62,380 per 10 grams

22 Carat – ₹1,48,850 per 10 grams

18 Carat – ₹1,21,790 per 10 grams

Chennai

24 Carat – ₹1,63,200 per 10 grams

22 Carat – ₹1,49,600 per 10 grams

18 Carat – ₹1,22,500 per 10 grams

Bengaluru

24 Carat – ₹1,62,380 per 10 grams

22 Carat – ₹1,48,850 per 10 grams

18 Carat – ₹1,21,790 per 10 grams

Kolkata

24 Carat – ₹1,62,380 per 10 grams

22 Carat – ₹1,48,850 per 10 grams

18 Carat – ₹1,21,790 per 10 grams

Silver Price Today, March 10, 2026:

Delhi

₹2,85,000 per kg

Hyderabad

₹2,89,900 per kg

Mumbai

₹2,85,000 per kg

Chennai

₹2,90,000 per kg

Bengaluru

₹2,85,000 per kg

Kolkata