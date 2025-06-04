Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 4: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi

Investors are increasingly turning to the commodity market for stable returns, and gold is once again in focus. Experts say gold prices have been fluctuating recently, but on Wednesday, rates went up slightly compared to the previous day.

🔸 Gold Prices Today (June 4)

In cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Proddatur, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, gold prices stood at:

₹90,900 for 10 grams (22 carat)

₹99,170 for 10 grams (24 carat)

This marks a rise of ₹100 and ₹110 respectively from yesterday’s prices.

In Chennai, gold prices also increased:

₹100 more for 22-carat

₹110 more for 24-carat, reaching the same rates: ₹90,900 and ₹99,170.

In Delhi, the gold rate climbed even higher:

22-carat gold went up by ₹100 to ₹91,050

24-carat gold rose by ₹260 to ₹99,320

🔹 Silver Prices Jump

Silver prices also saw a notable increase.

Today (June 4, 2025), the price of 1 kg of silver rose by ₹1,900, now costing ₹1,13,000 per kg.

Disclaimer: The gold and silver prices mentioned above are indicative and may vary. Additional charges such as GST, TCS, and other taxes may apply. For accurate and up-to-date rates, please contact your local jewellery store.