Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 20: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a notable decline on April 20, 2026, following recent highs during the festive buying period. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices slipped by around ₹1,600 per 10 grams, while silver saw a sharper fall of nearly ₹4,000 per kg. The drop is largely attributed to profit booking and weak global cues, including a stronger US dollar and rising geopolitical tensions.
Despite the fall, gold and silver continue to trade at relatively high levels compared to earlier months, keeping investor interest intact. Market experts suggest that such corrections are common after strong rallies, especially following festivals like Akshaya Tritiya when demand peaks.
Gold Prices Today, April 20, 2026:
Delhi
- 24K - ₹1,54,000
- 22K - ₹1,41,200
Mumbai
- 24K - ₹1,53,800
- 22K - ₹1,41,000
Chennai
24K - ₹1,55,200
22K - ₹1,42,300
Kolkata
- 24K - ₹1,53,900
- 22K - ₹1,41,100
Hyderabad
- 24K - ₹1,53,800
- 22K - ₹1,41,000
Bengaluru
- 24K - ₹1,53,900
- 22K - ₹1,41,100
Silver Prices Today, April 20, 2026:
- Delhi – ₹2,43,000
- Mumbai – ₹2,43,500
- Chennai – ₹2,45,000
- Kolkata – ₹2,43,200
- Hyderabad – ₹2,45,500
- Bengaluru – ₹2,44,000
Overall, while prices have corrected slightly, gold and silver remain key investment options amid ongoing global uncertainty. Buyers and investors are advised to track daily fluctuations before making any major purchase decisions.