Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 20: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Apr 20, 2026, 11:45 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a notable decline on April 20, 2026, following recent highs during the festive buying period. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices slipped by around ₹1,600 per 10 grams, while silver saw a sharper fall of nearly ₹4,000 per kg. The drop is largely attributed to profit booking and weak global cues, including a stronger US dollar and rising geopolitical tensions.

Despite the fall, gold and silver continue to trade at relatively high levels compared to earlier months, keeping investor interest intact. Market experts suggest that such corrections are common after strong rallies, especially following festivals like Akshaya Tritiya when demand peaks.

Gold Prices Today, April 20, 2026:

Delhi

  • 24K - ₹1,54,000
  • 22K - ₹1,41,200 

Mumbai

  • 24K - ₹1,53,800 
  • 22K - ₹1,41,000 

Chennai

24K - ₹1,55,200 

22K - ₹1,42,300 
Kolkata

  • 24K - ₹1,53,900 
  • 22K - ₹1,41,100 

Hyderabad 

  • 24K - ₹1,53,800 
  • 22K - ₹1,41,000 

Bengaluru 

  • 24K - ₹1,53,900 
  • 22K - ₹1,41,100 

Silver Prices Today, April 20, 2026:

  • Delhi – ₹2,43,000
  • Mumbai – ₹2,43,500
  • Chennai – ₹2,45,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,43,200
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,45,500
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,44,000

Overall, while prices have corrected slightly, gold and silver remain key investment options amid ongoing global uncertainty. Buyers and investors are advised to track daily fluctuations before making any major purchase decisions.


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