Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 20: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a notable decline on April 20, 2026, following recent highs during the festive buying period. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices slipped by around ₹1,600 per 10 grams, while silver saw a sharper fall of nearly ₹4,000 per kg. The drop is largely attributed to profit booking and weak global cues, including a stronger US dollar and rising geopolitical tensions.

Despite the fall, gold and silver continue to trade at relatively high levels compared to earlier months, keeping investor interest intact. Market experts suggest that such corrections are common after strong rallies, especially following festivals like Akshaya Tritiya when demand peaks.

Gold Prices Today, April 20, 2026:

Delhi

24K - ₹1,54,000

22K - ₹1,41,200

Mumbai

24K - ₹1,53,800

22K - ₹1,41,000

Chennai

24K - ₹1,55,200

22K - ₹1,42,300

Kolkata

24K - ₹1,53,900

22K - ₹1,41,100

Hyderabad

24K - ₹1,53,800

22K - ₹1,41,000

Bengaluru

24K - ₹1,53,900

22K - ₹1,41,100

Silver Prices Today, April 20, 2026:

Delhi – ₹2,43,000

Mumbai – ₹2,43,500

Chennai – ₹2,45,000

Kolkata – ₹2,43,200

Hyderabad – ₹2,45,500

Bengaluru – ₹2,44,000

Overall, while prices have corrected slightly, gold and silver remain key investment options amid ongoing global uncertainty. Buyers and investors are advised to track daily fluctuations before making any major purchase decisions.