Gold and Silver Prices See a Major Drop Today, Nov 15: Check Rates in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Other Cities

Hyderabad: Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp fall on Thursday, marking the second consecutive day of decline in the Hyderabad bullion market.

According to traders, both gold variants recorded significant drops, while silver too slipped notably across the Telugu states.

Gold and Silver Rates Today, November 15, 2025

24-carat gold (10 grams):

Price drop: ₹1,960

New price: ₹1,25,080

Total decline in two days: ₹3,540

22-carat gold (10 grams):

Price drop: ₹1,800

New price: ₹1,14,650

Silver (per kg):

New price: Around ₹75,000

Significant fall observed across all three Telugu states

Traders say global market volatility and shifting investor sentiment are influencing the domestic bullion trend.

Disclaimer: Gold rates mentioned are based on prevailing market trends and may vary across cities and jewellers. Prices are subject to change due to fluctuations in international market rates, currency exchange, and local taxes. Readers are advised to verify rates with their local jeweller before making any purchase.