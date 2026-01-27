Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 27, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices continue to hover near record highs, supported by strong global safe-haven demand amid escalating geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. Commodities trading resumed on Tuesday after remaining closed on Monday due to the 77th Republic Day holiday, with bullion prices holding firm as investors remain cautious ahead of key global and domestic developments.

Analysts told news agency PTI that gold and silver are likely to stay strong through the week as markets await the US Supreme Court’s hearing on trade tariffs and the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision. Adding to domestic sentiment, attention is also turning to the Union Budget 2026, scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Any changes in import duties or fiscal measures could influence bullion prices in India.

As of Tuesday, the gold rate in India stood at Rs 1,56,740 per 10 grams, while silver was priced at Rs 3,35,510 per kg.

Gold Rates Today, January 27:

Gold prices across major Indian cities remained elevated. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was trading at around Rs 1,56,450 per 10 grams, while Kolkata reported a similar rate of Rs 1,56,250. Delhi followed closely, with gold priced at Rs 1,56,180.

Southern cities continued to command the highest prices in the country. Chennai topped the chart at Rs 1,56,910 per 10 grams, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 1,56,700 and Bengaluru at Rs 1,56,580, maintaining a noticeable premium over northern markets.

Silver Rates Today, January 27:

Silver prices also surged, driven by strong industrial demand from sectors such as solar energy and AI data centres, along with tight physical supply. Mumbai led the rally with silver trading at Rs 3,34,900 per kg. In Delhi, prices stood at Rs 3,34,320 per kg.

Southern markets once again recorded higher levels, with Chennai quoting silver at Rs 3,35,870 per kg and Hyderabad at Rs 3,35,430. Bengaluru followed at Rs 3,35,160 per kg, while Kolkata saw silver trading at around Rs 3,34,450 per kg.

International Market Trend

On the global front, gold prices extended their rally, staying above the $5,000-an-ounce mark for the second consecutive day. A weaker US dollar and ongoing geopolitical tensions have fuelled a strong shift toward safe-haven assets, prompting investors to move away from sovereign bonds and currencies. Gold rose as much as 1.3% on Tuesday, marking its seventh straight session of gains.

Silver also posted sharp gains internationally, surging 5.8% to $109.78 an ounce after hitting a record high of $117.71 in the previous session. The sustained rally in precious metals underscores heightened investor caution and continued demand for safe assets in an uncertain global environment.