Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 26, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities
Gold and silver prices in India continue to remain in focus as key indicators of investor sentiment. On January 26, both precious metals traded flat after a volatile spell earlier this month, offering temporary relief to investors closely tracking inflation data, currency movements, and global economic uncertainty.
After witnessing sharp fluctuations last week, prices have now entered a consolidation phase, signalling cautious optimism in the bullion market.
Gold Price Today - January 26, 2026:
- 24-carat gold: ₹1,60,260 per 10 grams
- 22-carat gold: ₹1,46,900 per 10 grams
- 18-carat gold: ₹1,20,190 per 10 grams
Silver Price Today
- Silver (10 grams): ₹3,350
- Silver (1 kg): ₹3,35,000
Gold & Silver Rate Trend: From Record Highs to Correction
- Gold surged sharply on January 24, rising by over ₹3,000 per 10 grams
- Silver dipped nearly ₹5,000 per kg before stabilising
- Prices remained unchanged on January 25, signalling consolidation
- This week, gold posted marginal gains of around 1.5–2%
- Silver corrected slightly by 1–1.8% after last week’s rally
- Market volatility eased following supportive global cues
- Investor sentiment remains cautious but stable
MCX Gold and Silver Prices
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures showed muted movement, reflecting stability in the spot market. Analysts believe this phase represents a short-term correction after touching record highs earlier in the month.
Gold Prices in Major Cities
Mumbai
- 24K: ₹1,60,260
- 22K: ₹1,46,900
- 18K: ₹1,20,190
Delhi
- 24K: ₹1,60,410
- 22K: ₹1,47,050
- 18K: ₹1,20,340
Kolkata
- 24K: ₹1,60,260
- 22K: ₹1,46,900
- 18K: ₹1,20,190
Bengaluru
- 24K: ₹1,60,260
- 22K: ₹1,46,900
- 18K: ₹1,20,190
Chennai
- 24K: ₹1,59,490
- 22K: ₹1,47,500
- 18K: ₹1,23,000
Silver Prices in Major Cities
Mumbai
- ₹3,350 per 10g
- ₹3,35,000 per kg
Delhi
- ₹3,350 per 10g
- ₹3,35,000 per kg
Bengaluru
- ₹3,350 per 10g
- ₹3,35,000 per kg
Chennai
- ₹3,650 per 10g
- ₹3,65,000 per kg
Hyderabad
- ₹3,650 per 10g
- ₹3,65,000 per kg
Kerala
- ₹3,650 per 10g
- ₹3,65,000 per kg
What This Means for Investors
Prices holding firm after strong rallies often indicate a phase of rebalancing. For long-term investors, gold continues to act as a hedge against inflation and global uncertainty. Silver, meanwhile, remains supported by steady industrial demand and investment interest.
For short-term traders, experts suggest a wait-and-watch approach, keeping an eye on global economic cues, interest rate trends, and currency movements before making fresh positions.