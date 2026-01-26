Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 26, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices in India continue to remain in focus as key indicators of investor sentiment. On January 26, both precious metals traded flat after a volatile spell earlier this month, offering temporary relief to investors closely tracking inflation data, currency movements, and global economic uncertainty.

After witnessing sharp fluctuations last week, prices have now entered a consolidation phase, signalling cautious optimism in the bullion market.

Gold Price Today - January 26, 2026:

24-carat gold: ₹1,60,260 per 10 grams

22-carat gold: ₹1,46,900 per 10 grams

18-carat gold: ₹1,20,190 per 10 grams

Silver Price Today

Silver (10 grams): ₹3,350

Silver (1 kg): ₹3,35,000

Gold & Silver Rate Trend: From Record Highs to Correction

Gold surged sharply on January 24, rising by over ₹3,000 per 10 grams

Silver dipped nearly ₹5,000 per kg before stabilising

Prices remained unchanged on January 25, signalling consolidation

This week, gold posted marginal gains of around 1.5–2%

Silver corrected slightly by 1–1.8% after last week’s rally

Market volatility eased following supportive global cues

Investor sentiment remains cautious but stable

MCX Gold and Silver Prices

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures showed muted movement, reflecting stability in the spot market. Analysts believe this phase represents a short-term correction after touching record highs earlier in the month.

Gold Prices in Major Cities

Mumbai

24K: ₹1,60,260

22K: ₹1,46,900

18K: ₹1,20,190

Delhi

24K: ₹1,60,410

22K: ₹1,47,050

18K: ₹1,20,340

Kolkata

24K: ₹1,60,260

22K: ₹1,46,900

18K: ₹1,20,190

Bengaluru

24K: ₹1,60,260

22K: ₹1,46,900

18K: ₹1,20,190

Chennai

24K: ₹1,59,490

22K: ₹1,47,500

18K: ₹1,23,000

Silver Prices in Major Cities

Mumbai

₹3,350 per 10g

₹3,35,000 per kg

Delhi

₹3,350 per 10g

₹3,35,000 per kg

Bengaluru

₹3,350 per 10g

₹3,35,000 per kg

Chennai

₹3,650 per 10g

₹3,65,000 per kg

Hyderabad

₹3,650 per 10g

₹3,65,000 per kg

Kerala

₹3,650 per 10g

₹3,65,000 per kg

What This Means for Investors

Prices holding firm after strong rallies often indicate a phase of rebalancing. For long-term investors, gold continues to act as a hedge against inflation and global uncertainty. Silver, meanwhile, remains supported by steady industrial demand and investment interest.

For short-term traders, experts suggest a wait-and-watch approach, keeping an eye on global economic cues, interest rate trends, and currency movements before making fresh positions.