Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 19, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices in India on January 19, 2026, continue to be influenced by global market trends, domestic demand, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Precious metals play a vital role in India’s culture and economy, especially during festivals, weddings, and as preferred investment options.

Gold Prices Today, January 19:

Gold prices witnessed a slight increase today, supported by strong global demand and inflationary pressures. The price of 24-carat gold (999 purity) stands at ₹13,621 per gram, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, is priced at ₹12,486 per gram.

Gold prices in India are impacted by international bullion rates, movements in the US dollar, and local jewellery demand, which typically rises during festive seasons. As a result, consumers may notice frequent price fluctuations.

City-wise Gold Prices

Delhi

24K gold: ₹13,636 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,501 per gram

Mumbai

24K gold: ₹13,621 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,486 per gram

Kolkata

24K gold: ₹13,621 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,486 per gram

Chennai

24K gold: ₹13,725 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,581 per gram

Silver Prices Today, January 19:

Silver prices in India are trading at around ₹2,42,100 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced at approximately ₹2,42,000 per kilogram. Silver remains a popular choice for investment and jewellery, particularly in regions where silver ornaments are more commonly used than gold.

Like gold, silver prices are influenced by global market movements, with industrial demand playing a key role in determining price trends.

City-wise Silver Prices (Silver 999)