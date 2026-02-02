Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, February 2, 2026: Check 24K, 22K Rates In Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and More!

Gold and silver prices in India on February 2, 2026, continue to reflect a mix of global market trends, domestic demand, and currency fluctuations. Precious metals hold deep cultural and financial significance in India, especially during weddings, festivals, and as long-term investment assets.

Gold Prices Today - February 2, 2026:

Gold rates have edged slightly higher, supported by rising global demand and persistent inflationary pressures. As of today, 24-carat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 16,058 per gram, while 22-carat gold, widely used in jewellery, is available at Rs 14,720 per gram.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international bullion rates, movements in the US dollar, and domestic buying trends ahead of the festive season.

City-wise Gold Rates

Delhi:

24K gold: Rs 16,073 per gram

22K gold: Rs 14,735 per gram

Mumbai:

24K gold: Rs 16,058 per gram

22K gold: Rs 14,720 per gram

Kolkata:

24K gold: Rs 16,058 per gram

22K gold: Rs 14,720 per gram

Chennai:

24K gold: Rs 16,255 per gram

22K gold: Rs 14,900 per gram

Silver Prices Today - February 2, 2026:

Silver prices remain steady across most markets. Silver 999 is trading at around Rs 3,50,000 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) stands close to Rs 3,49,000 per kilogram. Industrial demand and global market movements continue to influence silver prices.

City-wise Silver Rates (per 10 grams)