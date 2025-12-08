Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, December 8: Latest Rates for 18K, 22K and 24K Gold

Gold has long been considered one of the safest investment options, trusted for its ability to preserve wealth during inflation, economic instability, and market fluctuations. For centuries, the precious metal has symbolised financial security and continues to serve as a reliable store of value for investors.

Silver continues to be one of the most popular precious metals among Indian buyers, offering an affordable alternative to gold while still holding strong investment value. As of today, the price of silver in India stands at Rs 189.90 per gram and Rs 1,89,900 per kilogram.

Below are the latest gold prices in India, updated daily for informational purposes:

Today’s Gold and Silver Rates in Major Indian Cities (18K, 22K & 24K)

Gold prices in India change frequently due to global and domestic market conditions. International gold trends, fluctuations in the US Dollar, and local jewellery demand—especially during festivals and wedding seasons—play a major role in determining daily rates.

Gold Price in India, December 8, 2025:

24 Karat Gold: ₹13,014 per gram

22 Karat Gold: ₹11,929 per gram

18 Karat Gold: ₹9,760 per gram

Gold rates have shown slight volatility in recent days. Compared to yesterday’s rate, there has been a minimal change — yesterday, the 22K rate per gram was ₹13,015, showing a difference of just ₹1 today.

These updated rates help buyers stay informed and make better purchasing or investment decisions based on market trends.