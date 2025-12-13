Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, December 13: Latest Rates for 18K, 22K and 24K

Gold has long been considered one of the safest investment options, thanks to its ability to preserve wealth during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and market volatility. For centuries, the precious metal has symbolised wealth and stability, making it a preferred choice for investors looking for financial security in unpredictable times.

Below are the latest gold prices in India, updated daily for reference. These rates are provided for informational purposes only and may vary across cities and jewellers.

Today’s Gold Rates in India

Gold prices differ based on purity and are influenced by both global and domestic factors, including international market trends, movements in the US dollar, and local demand—especially during festive and wedding seasons.

As of today, gold is priced at:

24-carat gold: ₹13,321 per gram

22-carat gold: ₹12,211 per gram

18-carat gold: ₹9,991 per gram

Gold prices have remained slightly volatile over the past few days, though today’s rates reflect a marginal increase compared to yesterday. Notably, the price of 24-carat gold has risen by ₹1 per gram, moving from ₹13,320 to ₹13,321.

Silver Rates in India Today (December 13)

Alongside gold, silver continues to attract both investors and jewellery buyers. While more affordable than gold, silver’s value is influenced by global market conditions, industrial demand, and manufacturing usage.

The current silver prices in India are:

₹204.10 per gram

₹2,04,100 per kilogram

Silver remains a popular choice, particularly in markets where silver ornaments are widely used, and its prices continue to fluctuate based on global economic and industrial trends.