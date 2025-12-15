Gold and Silver Prices in India on December 15, 2025: Latest Rates for 22K, 24K

Gold and silver prices in India on December 15, 2025, continue to reflect the impact of global market movements, domestic demand, and fluctuations in currency rates. As precious metals remain deeply rooted in Indian traditions—especially during weddings, festivals, and as long-term investments—even minor shifts in international trends influence local prices.

Gold Rates Today - December 15, 2025:

Gold prices have edged up slightly, supported by steady global demand and ongoing inflationary pressures. The price of 24-carat gold (999 purity) stands at Rs 13,390 per gram, while 22-carat gold, widely used for jewellery, is priced at Rs 12,274 per gram.

Gold prices in India are shaped by several factors, including international bullion rates, the US dollar exchange rate, and seasonal jewellery demand, which tends to rise during the festive and wedding seasons.

City-wise gold prices:

Delhi:

24K gold – Rs 13,406 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,289 per gram

Mumbai:

24K gold – Rs 13,390 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,274 per gram

Kolkata:

24K gold – Rs 13,390 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,274 per gram

Chennai:

24K gold – Rs 13,494 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,369 per gram

Silver Rates Today - December 15, 2025:

Silver prices remain firm, driven by both investment interest and industrial demand. As of today, silver is trading at around Rs 1,97,100 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced slightly lower at Rs 1,97,000 per kilogram.

Though more affordable than gold, silver continues to be a popular choice for jewellery and investment, particularly in regions where silver ornaments are traditionally preferred.

City-wise silver prices (Silver 999):

Delhi: Rs 1,979 per 10 grams

Mumbai: Rs 1,979 per 10 grams

Kolkata: Rs 1,979 per 10 grams

Chennai: Rs 2,099 per 10 grams

With global cues and domestic demand playing a key role, both gold and silver prices are expected to remain dynamic in the coming days.