Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, February 26: Check 24K, 22K and 18K City-Wise Rates in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and More!

On 26 February 2026, gold and silver prices in India showed mixed movement, with silver trending lower and gold fluctuating amid global market cues. Prices were mainly shaped by international bullion trends and currency movements.

According to domestic price trackers, 24-carat gold held above the ₹16,000 mark but saw slight downward pressure in some markets, while 22-carat gold hovered around ₹14,800–₹14,900 per gram across major cities. Silver, however, experienced a sharper fall, reflecting profit-booking by traders after a recent rally.

Market experts say short-term price shifts are linked to global cues — including moves in international bullion markets and the strength of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. Prices can vary widely between cities due to local demand, taxes, and logistics.

Here’s an updated city-wise list of gold and silver rates on 26 February 2026, in vertical order:

Gold Prices Today, February 26, 2026:

Gold Prices (₹ per Gram)

24K Gold

Chennai – ₹16,335*

Ahmedabad – ₹16,210

Mumbai – ₹16,205

Delhi – ₹16,205

Kolkata – ₹16,205

Bengaluru – ₹16,205

Hyderabad – ₹16,205

Pune – ₹16,205

22K Gold

Chennai – ₹14,981*

Ahmedabad – ₹14,861

Mumbai – ₹14,856

Delhi – ₹14,856

Kolkata – ₹14,856

Bengaluru – ₹14,856

Hyderabad – ₹14,856

Pune – ₹14,856

18K Gold

Chennai – ₹12,808*

Ahmedabad – ₹12,163

Mumbai – ₹12,158

Delhi – ₹12,158

Kolkata – ₹12,158

Bengaluru – ₹12,158

Hyderabad – ₹12,158

Pune – ₹12,158

*Estimated rates based on historical city premiums.

Silver Prices Today, February 26, 2026:

Silver Price (₹ per Kilogram)

Chennai – ₹2,84,900

Ahmedabad – ₹2,84,900

Mumbai – ₹2,84,900

Delhi – ₹2,84,900

Kolkata – ₹2,84,900

Bengaluru – ₹2,84,900

Hyderabad – ₹2,84,900

Pune – ₹2,84,900

Overall, while gold maintained relative stability above ₹16,000 per 10 grams, silver showed a noticeable correction today, influenced by global price adjustments and investor profit-booking.