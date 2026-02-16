Gold and Silver Prices Drop Today, February 16: Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India traded with little change on Monday, February 16, 2026, as the bullion market entered a quiet consolidation phase following recent volatility. Domestic gold remained supported above key levels, with MCX gold futures holding near ₹1.57 lakh per 10 grams, helping keep retail prices relatively stable across major cities.

After a strong rebound last week, gold eased marginally, reflecting balanced demand from both investors and jewellery buyers. The marginal dip is seen as a normal pause in a steady market rather than a sign of a broader downturn. Meanwhile, silver prices continued to face pressure, trading lower and recording fresh 2026 lows.

Gold Price Today (16 February 2026)

24K Gold: Around ₹1,57,740 – ₹1,57,890 per 10 g

Around ₹1,57,740 – ₹1,57,890 per 10 g 22K Gold: Around ₹1,44,590 – ₹1,44,740 per 10 g

Around ₹1,44,590 – ₹1,44,740 per 10 g 18K Gold: Around ₹1,18,300 – ₹1,18,450 per 10 g

(Prices exclude GST, TCS, and making charges, which vary by jeweller.)

Gold Price City-Wise

Chennai

24K – ₹1,58,830 per 10 g

22K – ₹1,45,590 per 10 g

18K – ₹1,24,490 per 10 g

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,57,740 per 10 g

22K – ₹1,44,590 per 10 g

18K – ₹1,18,300 per 10 g

Delhi

24K – ₹1,57,890 per 10 g

22K – ₹1,44,740 per 10 g

18K – ₹1,18,450 per 10 g

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,57,740 per 10 g

22K – ₹1,44,590 per 10 g

18K – ₹1,18,300 per 10 g

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,57,740 per 10 g

22K – ₹1,44,590 per 10 g

18K – ₹1,18,300 per 10 g

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,57,740 per 10 g

22K – ₹1,44,590 per 10 g

18K – ₹1,18,300 per 10 g

Kerala

24K – ₹1,57,740 per 10 g

22K – ₹1,44,590 per 10 g

18K – ₹1,18,300 per 10 g

Pune

24K – ₹1,57,740 per 10 g

22K – ₹1,44,590 per 10 g

18K – ₹1,18,300 per 10 g

Ahmedabad

24K – ₹1,57,790 per 10 g

22K – ₹1,44,640 per 10 g

18K – ₹1,18,350 per 10 g

(City prices may vary slightly due to local taxes, premiums, and demand.)

Silver Price Today, February 16, 2026

Silver continued its bearish trend, slipping to fresh 2026 lows. On MCX, silver futures were trading sharply lower, reflecting weak sentiment and heavy profit-booking.

Silver (per 10 g): Around ₹2,740

Silver (per kg): Around ₹2,74,000 – ₹2,74,900

City-Wise Silver Price

Delhi

10g – ₹2,740

100g – ₹27,400

1kg – ₹2,74,000

Noida

10g – ₹2,740

100g – ₹27,400

1kg – ₹2,74,000

Mumbai

10g – ₹2,740

100g – ₹27,400

1kg – ₹2,74,000

Chennai

10g – ₹2,740

100g – ₹27,400

1kg – ₹2,74,000

Bengaluru

10g – ₹2,740

100g – ₹27,400

1kg – ₹2,74,000

Hyderabad

10g – ₹2,740

100g – ₹27,400

1kg – ₹2,74,000

Kolkata

10g – ₹2,740

100g – ₹27,400

1kg – ₹2,74,000

Silver’s decline comes amid a broader correction in precious metals, with recent sessions showing high volatility. Traders have pointed to reduced industrial demand and profit booking by investors as key reasons for the downward trajectory.

Prices have tumbled significantly in February, underlining continued volatility in the white metal.

Market Outlook

Gold’s slight consolidation suggests a cautious market taking a breather after recent rebounds, while silver’s steep weakness highlights divergent trends between the two precious metals. Traders will watch global cues and domestic demand, including jewellery buying and investor interest, for future direction.