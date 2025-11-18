Gold and Silver Prices Drop in Hyderabad, Vizag Today: Check Latest Rates on Nov 18

The Hyderabad bullion market experienced a notable downturn in gold and silver prices on November 18, breaking the streak of consecutive hikes seen until November 16. This sudden correction has come as a welcome change for buyers and small investors who were impacted by the rapid price rise in recent days. According to the updated figures released by the market, both gold and silver saw significant reductions.

Gold and Silver Rates on November 18:

24K Gold:

Price dropped by ₹1,740

New price: ₹123,660 per 10 grams

22K Gold:

Price fell by ₹1,600

New price: ₹113,350 per 10 grams

Silver:

Price decreased by ₹3,000

New price: ₹170,000 per kilogram

These revised prices remained uniform across major regions including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam, reflecting a wider market correction influenced by global market conditions, dollar fluctuations, and a slowdown in international bullion demand..

Disclaimer: Gold rates mentioned are based on prevailing market trends and may vary across cities and jewellers. Prices are subject to change due to fluctuations in international market rates, currency exchange, and local taxes. Readers are advised to verify rates with their local jeweller before making any purchase.