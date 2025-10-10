Former UK PM Rishi Sunak to Join Microsoft, Anthropic: Check Salary & His Role

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak is set to take on advisory roles at US tech giant Microsoft and AI startup Anthropic, led by Satya Nadella.

Announcing the move in a LinkedIn post, Sunak expressed his excitement about collaborating with two global technology leaders. “Microsoft has driven productivity improvements for decades, and Anthropic is one of the most exciting AI frontier labs,” he wrote.

At Anthropic, the AI company backed by Amazon and Google, Sunak will advise on strategic, macroeconomic, and geopolitical trends. The role is described as part-time and internally focused.

At Microsoft, he will offer strategic insights into geopolitical and economic developments.

Importantly, his advisory position at Anthropic will exclude any UK-specific policy issues, and he is barred from contacting UK government officials on the firm’s behalf.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) confirmed that, as a sitting MP, Sunak is also prohibited from lobbying the UK government for Microsoft. He is expected to speak at the upcoming Microsoft Summit.

As news of his new roles emerged, reports surfaced about his compensation. While the exact amount remains undisclosed, Sunak stated that all proceeds from these positions will be donated to charity. “All proceeds from these roles will be donated in full to The Richmond Project, the charity Akshata and I founded to build confidence with everyday numbers across the UK,” he wrote.

Following his defeat in the 2024 general election, Sunak returned to the corporate world, rejoining Goldman Sachs in July. He had earlier worked at the firm between 2001 and 2004. He has also held senior roles at The Children’s Investment Fund Management and Theleme Partners, and served as a director at Catamaran Ventures, an investment firm founded by his father-in-law NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys.