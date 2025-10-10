Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25, Pixel 10 Deals & Early Access

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 has just wrapped up, and the e-commerce giant is gearing up for the Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025. Flipkart users, especially Plus and Black members, can enjoy early access to the sale a day before the official start, along with attractive deals on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: Start Date

The Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025 will officially begin on October 11, 2025. Flipkart Plus and Black members will get exclusive early access from October 10, 2025. While the end date of the sale is yet to be announced, the platform has already revealed key offers and discounts to look out for this festive season.

Bank Offers

Customers using SBI debit or credit cards can avail up to 10% instant discount. Additionally, holders of Axis Bank Flipkart credit cards may receive extra benefits during the sale.

Deals on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Flipkart is offering major discounts on Apple devices:

iPhone 16: Now available at an effective price of ₹56,150, making it a great opportunity for those who missed it during the Big Billion Days Sale.

Now available at an effective price of ₹56,150, making it a great opportunity for those who missed it during the Big Billion Days Sale. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Originally priced at ₹1,44,900, it will be available at ₹1,03,900, a whopping ₹41,000 discount.

Other Smartphone Offers

The Diwali sale will also include deals on other popular smartphones:

Google Pixel 10: Slashed from ₹79,999 to ₹67,999.

Slashed from ₹79,999 to ₹67,999. Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Available at ₹99,999 instead of ₹1,72,999.

Available at ₹99,999 instead of ₹1,72,999. Samsung Galaxy S25: Effective price of ₹68,999 after discounts, down from ₹80,999.

Effective price of ₹68,999 after discounts, down from ₹80,999. Nothing Phone 3a: Expected price drop to ₹20,999.

Expected price drop to ₹20,999. Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Sale price could be ₹24,999.

With such significant discounts on flagship and mid-range smartphones, the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest festive sales of the year.