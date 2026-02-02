February 3 Stock Market Holiday or Not? NSE, BSE Trading Status Explained

Investors and traders looking for clarity on stock market operations tomorrow should note that February 3 is not a stock market holiday. With no festivals, national observances, or special occasions scheduled for the day, the Indian stock markets will function as usual.

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are expected to remain open, allowing normal trading in equities, derivatives, currencies, and commodities.

Stock Markets to Operate Normally on February 3

As per the official holiday calendar released by the exchanges, February 3 does not fall under any trading holiday category. Market participants can carry out buying and selling activities during regular trading hours without interruption.

There are no cultural, religious, or government-declared holidays affecting stock market operations on this date.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in February

While February 3 is a regular trading day, investors should be aware of the upcoming stock market closure later in the month:

Maha Shivratri – February 15

The Indian stock markets will remain closed on this day as it is a designated trading holiday.

Apart from Maha Shivratri, there are no other stock market holidays scheduled in February, making it a largely active month for trading and investment activity.

What Traders Should Keep in Mind

February 3 is a normal trading day for BSE and NSE

No festival or special occasion affects market operations tomorrow

Only one stock market holiday is scheduled in February

Regular trading hours will apply on all non-holiday weekdays

Conclusion

February 3 will be a regular stock market day, with uninterrupted trading across Indian exchanges. Traders and investors can plan their market activities accordingly, keeping in mind that Maha Shivratri later in the month will be the only trading holiday in February.

Staying updated with the official exchange holiday calendar is always recommended to avoid confusion and plan trades effectively.

Also read: Bank Holiday Today February 3 or not: State-Wise Status Explained