February 26, 2026 Stock Market Holiday or Not in India – Full Details

Investors and traders planning their market activities for Thursday, February 26, 2026, can continue with their normal trading schedule, as it is not a stock market holiday in India. Both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for regular trading, as there are no festivals, national events, or special observances on this date.

Markets to Function Normally on February 26

February 26, 2026, falls on a Thursday, which is a regular trading day according to the official stock market holiday calendar. Since there are no public holidays or religious festivals across India on this date, trading will take place as usual in all market segments.

The stock market will operate during its standard timings:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Post-closing session: 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM

Trading will be active in equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing segments.

No State-Wise Stock Market Holidays

Unlike banks, stock markets in India do not observe state-specific holidays. The NSE and BSE follow a nationwide holiday calendar. Since February 26, 2026, is not listed as a trading holiday, markets will remain open across the country, including major financial centers such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

When Do Stock Markets Close?

Stock markets in India remain closed only on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) and on officially declared holidays such as national holidays and major festivals including Diwali, Holi, and Independence Day. Since February 26 does not fall under any of these categories, trading will proceed without interruption.

Conclusion

To summarize, February 26, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India. Both NSE and BSE will operate normally, and investors can carry out buying and selling activities without any disruption. Traders are advised to follow regular market timings and plan their investments accordingly.

Also read: Heroine Shivani Nagaram Responds to Backlash on Her Tirumala Darshan