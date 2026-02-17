February 18 Stock Market Holiday or Not? NSE & BSE Open or Closed
Investors and traders often search for stock market holidays before planning their trading activities. If you are wondering whether February 18 is a stock market holiday, here is the clear update.
Is February 18 a Stock Market Holiday?
February 18 is not a stock market holiday. Since there are no major festivals, national events, or special occasions falling on this date, it remains a regular trading day across India.
Both major Indian stock exchanges — the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) — will function as usual.
Trading sessions will operate under normal market timings:
- Pre-open session: 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM
- Regular trading session: 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM
- Post-closing session: 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM
There are no scheduled closures announced for February 18.
NSE and BSE Status on February 18
The National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange follow a pre-declared annual holiday calendar. February 18 is not listed as a trading holiday in the official schedule.
Therefore:
- Equity markets will remain open
- Derivatives markets will remain open
- Currency and commodity segments will function normally
State-Wise Impact
Unlike banks or government offices, stock market holidays are not state-specific. Even if a particular state observes a local holiday, stock exchanges operate nationally.
States such as:
- Telangana
- Andhra Pradesh
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Tamil Nadu
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Gujarat
- West Bengal
- Rajasthan
- Punjab
will see normal stock market operations on February 18.
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