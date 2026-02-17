February 18 Stock Market Holiday or Not? NSE & BSE Open or Closed

Feb 17, 2026, 17:19 IST
- Sakshi Post

Investors and traders often search for stock market holidays before planning their trading activities. If you are wondering whether February 18 is a stock market holiday, here is the clear update.

Is February 18 a Stock Market Holiday?

February 18 is not a stock market holiday. Since there are no major festivals, national events, or special occasions falling on this date, it remains a regular trading day across India.

Both major Indian stock exchanges — the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) — will function as usual.

Trading sessions will operate under normal market timings:

  • Pre-open session: 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM
  • Regular trading session: 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM
  • Post-closing session: 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM

There are no scheduled closures announced for February 18.

NSE and BSE Status on February 18

The National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange follow a pre-declared annual holiday calendar. February 18 is not listed as a trading holiday in the official schedule.

Therefore:

  • Equity markets will remain open
  • Derivatives markets will remain open
  • Currency and commodity segments will function normally

State-Wise Impact

Unlike banks or government offices, stock market holidays are not state-specific. Even if a particular state observes a local holiday, stock exchanges operate nationally.

States such as:

  • Telangana
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Delhi
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • Gujarat
  • West Bengal
  • Rajasthan
  • Punjab

will see normal stock market operations on February 18.

Also read: Chinese New Year 2026: Wishes, Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate the Lunar New Year


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February Stock Market Holidays 2026
NSE Holidays
BSE Holidays
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February BSE holidays 2026
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