February 18 Stock Market Holiday or Not? NSE & BSE Open or Closed

Investors and traders often search for stock market holidays before planning their trading activities. If you are wondering whether February 18 is a stock market holiday, here is the clear update.

Is February 18 a Stock Market Holiday?

February 18 is not a stock market holiday. Since there are no major festivals, national events, or special occasions falling on this date, it remains a regular trading day across India.

Both major Indian stock exchanges — the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) — will function as usual.

Trading sessions will operate under normal market timings:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM

Post-closing session: 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM

There are no scheduled closures announced for February 18.

NSE and BSE Status on February 18

The National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange follow a pre-declared annual holiday calendar. February 18 is not listed as a trading holiday in the official schedule.

Therefore:

Equity markets will remain open

Derivatives markets will remain open

Currency and commodity segments will function normally

State-Wise Impact

Unlike banks or government offices, stock market holidays are not state-specific. Even if a particular state observes a local holiday, stock exchanges operate nationally.

States such as:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

West Bengal

Rajasthan

Punjab

will see normal stock market operations on February 18.

Also read: Chinese New Year 2026: Wishes, Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate the Lunar New Year