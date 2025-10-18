Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holidays: NSE, BSE holiday on October 20 or 21?

With Diwali, the festival of lights, drawing near, there is some uncertainty regarding the exact date for festivities because of the timing of Amavasya Tithi, the new moon phase that marks when Diwali is. This year, Amavasya extends over two days and hence there is confusion regarding whether the festival would be observed on October 20 or October 21, 2025. One thing, however, is certain—the stock exchanges will function normally on October 20, but will remain closed on October 21 for Diwali and Lakshmi Puja.

Will the Market Open on October 22?

No, the stock exchanges will be closed on October 22, Wednesday, on account of Balipratipada, a celebration some communities observe on the second day of Diwali. Therefore, the next session of trading will start from Thursday, October 23, 2025.

When Is Diwali Muhurat Trading?

Part of Diwali celebrations, the stock markets will conduct a special Muhurat trading on October 21, 2025, between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm. A symbolic one-hour session, it has been followed over years, ushering in the festival through the ritualistic window of trade.

As per official notifications from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), pre-opening session will be from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm to enable market participants to warm up for the Muhurat trading session. Trading in equities, futures and options, currency and commodity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) will be done during this period.

No Evening Muhurat Trading This Year

In previous years, the Muhurat trading session has been conducted in the evening, usually between 6 pm and 7 pm. In 2025, however, the trading session will be conducted between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm in the afternoon, which is a deviation from the evening timing.

Stock Market Holidays for 2025

After Diwali and Lakshmi Puja, the stock market is closed on October 22 for Balipratipada. aside from the weekly off days, below is a brief look at the other 2025 market holidays:

Diwali and Lakshmi Puja – October 21

Balipratipada – October 22

From October onward, the markets will also have other holidays according to the official list.

In conclusion, if you’re planning to trade during Diwali, be sure to catch the Muhurat trading session on October 21, and plan accordingly for the market closures on October 21 and October 22. The market will reopen on October 23, 2025.

Also read: October 18 Telangana Bandh: Bus Services Disrupted, Schools Closed