Citroen Basalt Launch Price Rs 7.99 Lakh in India, Check Features, Specification, Colours

Citroën has officially launched its highly anticipated coupe-styled SUV, the Basalt, in the Indian market. The latest offering from the French automaker has been competitively priced, with an introductory starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Pre-Booking Now Open

Customers eager to get behind the wheel of the Basalt can now pre-book the vehicle with a nominal token amount of Rs 11,001. Citroën has announced that this attractive price will be valid for all bookings made up until October 3. Interested buyers can reserve their Basalt through authorized dealerships or via the company’s official website.

Design and Exterior Highlights

The Basalt marks Citroën's fifth model in India, following the successful launch of the C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross. This new model brings a bold design language to the table, featuring Citroën's signature split LED daytime running lights (DRLs) paired with an advanced projector headlight setup. The sleek, round-shaped fog lamps are strategically placed below the bumper, enhancing the vehicle's elegant appearance. The coupe-SUV also boasts blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, and flap-type door handles, all riding on stylish R26-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that add to its sporty appeal.

Interior and Technology

Inside, the Basalt is equipped with a cutting-edge 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, offering seamless connectivity with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and other car connect technologies. The vehicle also includes a fully digital instrument console, providing the driver with crucial information such as fuel levels, RPM, speed, and gear positioning.

Comfort and Safety Features

Comfort and convenience are at the forefront of the Basalt's design. The SUV features a three-step adjustable thigh support for the second-row seats, complete with a tilt-style headrest. Additional amenities include automatic climate control, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, six airbags as standard, rear AC vents, and a wireless charging pad, among other premium features.

Engine and Performance

Powering the 2024 Basalt is Citroën's reliable 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers 80bhp and 115Nm of torque. For those seeking more power, a turbocharged variant is also available, offering a maximum output of 109bhp and 190Nm (205Nm for the automatic transmission).

With its blend of style, technology, and performance, the Citroën Basalt is poised to make a significant impact in the competitive SUV segment in India.