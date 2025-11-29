Black Friday Holiday Sale: Gen Z Indians Lead the Charge in 2025 Mega Shopping Week

Diwali shopping may have wrapped up recently, but Indian consumers are already back in shopping mode, hunting for fresh deals. The American Black Friday (November 28) has transformed into a major sale festival in India too. Leading platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, Tata Cliq, Croma, Myntra, Reliance Digital and Samsung Shop have launched heavy discounts under the “Early Black Friday” banner.

Black Friday No Longer a One-Day Sale

Traditionally, Black Friday meant a single day of discounts — the last Friday of November. But this year, most platforms rolled out offers as early as November 22–23. The sale will continue until December 2–3, stretching beyond Cyber Monday. Retailers are treating this period as a 10–12 day non-stop shopping carnival.

Top Deals Across Categories

Major retailers are offering steep price cuts across segments:

Electronics: Up to 60–70% off

Fashion & Lifestyle: Up to 80% off

Beauty & Personal Care: Buy 1, Get 3 deals

Home Appliances & Furniture: No-cost EMI + 25–40% off

Premium & Luxury Brands: Up to 50–60% off

A Senior Vice President of a leading e-commerce company noted:

“We expected lower spending right after Diwali, but demand has exceeded forecasts. Gen Z and millennials are especially driving the surge — they shop instantly when they hear ‘Black Friday.’”

Record-Breaking Growth Expected in 2025

Industry projections show that Black Friday to Cyber Monday 2025 weekend sales may grow 22–27% compared to last year. With this rapid momentum, India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing Black Friday markets globally.