Bank Holidays This Week, August 11-17: From Independence Day to Janmashtami, See Full List!

The Reserve Bank of India has released its full calendar for August 2025, and banks will be closed on Independence Day, Janmashtami, Krishna Jayanthi, and Patriot's Day, in addition to the weekly offs on Saturdays and Sundays.

Overall, the month features 15 listed holidays, including Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Janmashtami, in addition to additional regional events and the weekly Saturday and Sunday off. All public and private banks in India have a holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and all Sundays are weekly off.

It is important to remember that holidays may differ among Indian states due to regional and municipal requirements. It is thus essential to check with your local bank branch ahead of time for their holiday schedule or list so that you can be adequately informed and prepare for emergencies or long weekends.

August 13 (Wednesday) - Banks in Imphal (Manipur) were closed for Patriot's Day.

August 15 is a Friday. Banks around India closed for Independence Day, Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), and Janmashtami celebrations.

August 16th (Saturday): Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhopal and Ranchi (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh (UT), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jammu and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), and Vijayawada (Andh.

August 17 (Sunday) – Banks across India closed for the Sunday weekend vacation.

You can utilize online or mobile banking services during national holidays, unless you are notified for technical or other reasons. For cash crises, ATMs are open for withdrawals, while the app and UPI continue to function normally.

The RBI declares all of the bank's yearly holiday calendar in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the issue of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are consequently unavailable during the specified holidays.

