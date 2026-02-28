Bank Holidays in March 2026: RBI List of Bank Closures

Multiple Bank Holidays Scheduled in March

In addition to regular weekend closures, several bank holidays are scheduled in March due to regional festivals and religious observances. Key dates include:

March 2: Holika Dahan – Banks closed in Uttar Pradesh

March 3: Holi and regional festivals – Banks closed in multiple states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and West Bengal

March 4: Holi-related observances – Bank holiday in several states including Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh

March 13: Chapchar Kut – Banks closed in Mizoram

March 17: Shab-I-Qadr – Bank holiday in Jammu & Kashmir

March 19: Ugadi, Gudhi Padwa, and Telugu New Year – Banks closed in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra

March 20–21: Eid-Ul-Fitr and related observances – Bank holidays in several states

March 26: Sri Ram Navami – Banks closed in multiple states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra

Bank holidays vary by state depending on local festivals and observances, although national holidays such as Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti are observed uniformly across the country.

Customers are encouraged to check the RBI holiday calendar or contact their bank branch for state-specific holiday details before planning important transactions.