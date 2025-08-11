Bank Holidays and Stock Market Holidays In August 2025

Banking operations across several parts of the country will face interruptions this week, with major public holidays like Independence Day and Janmashtami scheduled over the next few days. Customers are advised to plan their branch visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

While online channels such as net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs will remain functional, certain in-branch services — including cheque clearance and other transactions under the Negotiable Instruments Act — will not be processed on these holidays.

Key Bank Holidays This Week

August 13 (Wednesday): Patriot’s Day – Holiday in Imphal

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day / Parsi New Year / Janmashtami – Nationwide holiday, banks across India closed

August 16 (Saturday): Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) / Krishna Jayanthi – Holiday in cities including Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna, Ranchi, Vijayawada, and others

India will mark its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, commemorating its freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Janmashtami celebrations, which honour the birth of Lord Krishna, will follow on August 16 in several states.

Other Notable Bank Holidays in August 2025

August 19 (Tuesday): Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur’s Birthday – Agartala

August 25 (Monday): Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva – Guwahati

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi / Samvatsari / Ganesh Puja – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Panaji, and others

August 28 (Thursday): Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) / Nuakhai – Bhubaneswar, Panaji

National weekly offs for all banks: August 3, 9, 10, 17, 24, 30, and 31.

Stock Market Closure

The BSE and NSE will remain closed on August 15 for Independence Day.