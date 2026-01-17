Bank Holiday Today, January 17 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu for Uzhavar Thirunal Festival

Customers planning a bank visit today should note that branch operations vary by location. As per the holiday schedule issued by the Reserve Bank of India, bank branches in Chennai are closed on Saturday, January 17, in observance of Uzhavar Thirunal. However, banks across most other parts of the country remain open and functional.

The holiday is a region-specific closure notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act and applies only to Chennai. Since January 17 falls on the third Saturday, branches in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata will operate as usual. Under RBI norms, banks close nationwide only on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Chennai Sees Extended Festive Break

For customers in Chennai, the January 17 closure extends a festive lull that followed earlier holidays for Pongal and Thiruvalluvar Day, resulting in multiple consecutive days without access to physical branch counters.

What Services Remain Available?

Despite branch closures in Chennai, banking operations are largely uninterrupted through digital channels:

Online & Mobile Banking: UPI, IMPS, NEFT and RTGS continue to function round-the-clock.

ATMs: Cash withdrawal and deposit services remain available, though customers are advised to anticipate higher usage during the long weekend.

Cheque Clearing: Physical cheques deposited in Tamil Nadu today are expected to be processed on the next working day, Monday, January 19.

About the Festival

Uzhavar Thirunal marks the conclusion of the Pongal harvest celebrations and is dedicated to honouring farmers and agricultural traditions in Tamil Nadu. The state government traditionally declares it a public holiday, which is reflected annually in the RBI’s regional banking calendar.

Customers are advised to plan branch visits accordingly and rely on digital banking options where necessary.