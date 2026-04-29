April 30 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

Investors and traders can continue their market activities without interruption on April 30, as it is a regular working day with no scheduled holidays.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for trading on April 30. Since the day does not fall on a weekend or coincide with any public holiday or special occasion, markets will function as usual.

Stock Market Timings on April 30

Trading will follow the standard schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading hours: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

All segments, including equity, derivatives, and currency markets, will operate normally during these hours.

Why Markets Are Open on April 30

Stock exchanges in India observe holidays only on:

Saturdays and Sundays

Officially declared public holidays

As April 30 is a weekday with no listed holiday, it is considered a normal trading session.

Key Points for Investors

Markets will operate without any restrictions

All trading segments will remain active

Investors can plan trades as per regular schedules

Conclusion

There is no stock market holiday on April 30, and trading will take place normally across NSE and BSE. Investors can carry out their transactions as usual.

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