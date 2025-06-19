Anant and Akash Ambani: Richest Indians with Rs.7 Lakh Crores Net Worth

With a combined net worth of Rs 3.59 lakh billion, Reliance Industries scions Anant and Akash Ambani have become the richest people in India, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Creators List 2025.

According to the survey, 143 people under 40 are actively accumulating fortunes across various industries, highlighting a new generation of Indian wealth creators. Shashvat Nakrani, who is 27 years old, is the youngest wealth generator on the list. With the top 50 business houses holding close to 60% of the total wealth included, the survey further emphasizes the dominance of well-established corporate powerhouses. Their impact on the nation's economy is further cemented by the fact that Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises alone account for 12% of the total wealth measured in the rankings.

Digital disruptors make up roughly 46% of first-generation rupee millionaires under 40. Most Indian first-generation business owners under 40 have become wealthy by using the digital economy to challenge established business paradigms. An astounding 60% of their income is derived from industries including fintech (Stashfin, Slice, and OneCard), e-commerce (Urban Company, Swiggy, and Honasa Consumer), edtech (PhysicsWallah and Unacademy), and brokerage and investment platforms (Upstox and Zerodha).

In partnership with CRISIL, 360 ONE Wealth unveiled the first edition of the 360 ONE Wealth Creators List, which comprises 2,013 business owners, professionals, investors, and heirs with a combined net worth of Rs 100 trillion, or about one-third of the nation's GDP. The minimum net worth for each person is Rs 5 billion.