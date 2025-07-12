Amazon Prime Day 2025: July 12-14 Deals and Offers

Prepare for the year's most legendary shopping day! Amazon Prime Day 2025 has officially started and will be live for 72 hours, giving Prime members the ultimate shopping experience. For the very first time, Prime Day will take place over three days, allowing members to shop and get the best deals for 24 hours more.

Thousands of New Launches from Leading Brands

Prime members will receive early access to thousands of new product launches from more than 400 leading Indian and international brands, such as Harley-Davidson, Samsung, Intel, OnePlus, and others. With lakhs of manufacturers, start-ups, brands, and sellers on the platform, customers will be able to find new products in categories like smartphones, fashion, beauty, home, and kitchen.

Exclusive Bank Offers and Savings

Amazon Prime members save a lot with a 10% discount on payments made with ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards, SBI Credit Cards, and EMI purchases on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card members also get 5% cashback and an extra 5% instant discount on their purchases.

Fast and Free Delivery

Prime members are eligible for same-day delivery of more than 10 lakh products and Next-Day Delivery of more than 40 lakh products in a vast range of categories. Using Amazon's generative AI-based shopping companion Rufus, customers can streamline their choice-making process and receive personalized suggestions.

Prime Video Premieres and More

Prime Video has lined up a thrilling list of 17 fresh series and movies, such as the Original reality series The Traitors (Hindi), action thriller film Ground Zero, and Season 4 of Panchayat (Hindi). Buyers can also expect fresh shows and movies, such as Telugu Original movie Uppu Kappurambu and K-drama series Good Boy and Head Over Heels.

Music and Entertainment

Amazon Music is launching a multi-lingual love playlist, "Baelist," featuring new and trending love songs. Prime members will also get exclusive access to in-app artist videos and early access to The Internet Said So podcast.

Get Ready to Shop!

With Prime Day 2025, Amazon is giving its Prime members an unmatched shopping experience. Don't miss the great deals, fresh new launches, and original entertainment. Shop now and take advantage of this 3-day extravaganza!

