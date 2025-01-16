Bulgarian parliament approves new government

Sofia, Jan 16 (IANS) Bulgarian National Assembly on Thursday approved a coalition government led by GERB-UDF's nominee Rosen Zhelyazkov, more than two months after the parliamentary elections.

The new government, which replaced the caretaker cabinet led by Dimitar Glavchev, was backed by 125 legislators in the 240-member parliament.

Zhelyazkov, a master of laws born in 1968, has served as Speaker of the National Assembly, Minister of Transport and Communications, and Secretary General of the Council of Ministers.

Presenting his cabinet at the plenary hall, Zhelyazkov said Bulgaria has been in a political crisis for some time and expressed gratitude to the coalition partners with whom his political force reached an agreement, setting aside ideological and political differences.

Zhelyazkov said his government's main priorities would be to improve people's quality of life, focusing on healthcare, education and labour market development, guaranteeing the rule of law and strengthening institutions.

Other priorities include ensuring sustainable public finances and effective management of public investments, as well as a sustained increase in investment in research and development, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tomislav Donchev was named deputy Prime Minister and minister of innovation and growth, along with two other deputy Prime Ministers. Seventeen other ministers were also elected.

Zhelyazkov's was handed the exploratory mandate by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

The coalition also includes the parliamentary groups of Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP)-United Left and There Is Such People, Zhelyazkov had said earlier, adding that it would be supported by Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DRF when voted by the National Assembly, the country's parliament.

Radev said while giving the mandate to Zhelyazkov that Bulgarians have been waiting too long for a way out of the political crisis. "Therefore, I have provided sufficient time for your party and your potential partners to consider possible options and find a working formula," Radev said.

GERB-UDF and its partners have held tough and responsible negotiations, and "made great efforts to achieve the necessary compromises and agreement for nationally responsible governance of the country," Zhelyazkov said in turn.

Bulgaria held a snap parliamentary election on October 27, 2024 following the failure to form a new government after the elections in June 2024.

