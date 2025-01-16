Prashant Kishor ends hunger strike over BPSC exam issue

Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, ended his hunger strike on Thursday after protesting for 15 days. Kishor had started his hunger strike on January 2, demanding the cancellation and re-conduct of the 70th Preliminary Examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) due to alleged irregularities.

He had made 5-point demands including cancellation of the 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination, a re-examination to ensure transparency and fairness, accountability for alleged malpractices in the examination process, compensation to a candidate who had committed suicide after the examination.

Kishor arrived at the Jan Suraaj Ashram at LCT Ghat in Patna on Thursday and took a holy dip in the river Ganga. After that he ended his hunger strike by eating a banana.

He performed a havan (ritual offering to fire) and garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, paying tribute to the leader whose ideals he claimed he follows.

Kishor reiterated his commitment to fighting for systemic reforms in Bihar. “I am walking on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. Now we will move forward from this ashram,” he said.

He added that the Jan Suraaj Ashram would serve as his base of operations, where he would lead efforts to address the issues faced by the people of Bihar.

Kishor began the hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan on January 2 demanding justice for BPSC candidates.

On January 7, Patna Police arrested Kishor in the early hours, but he was granted bail the same day. Despite the arrest and subsequent hospitalization due to deteriorating health, Kishor continued his hunger strike, emphasizing his commitment to the cause.

Earlier, a delegation of BPSC aspirants met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to present their grievances.

Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party began constructing a tent city on private land at LCT Ghat. However, the district administration initially banned the construction, but later granted permission for a temporary camp.

A tent city was eventually established, which has become the party’s operational hub.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.