Hindenburg's only objective was to attack Indian economy: Gourav Vallabh

Gurugram, Jan 16 (IANS) As US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research announced the disbandment of its operations, BJP spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Thursday condemned the firm’s actions, stating that its primary objective was to attack the Indian economy. Vallabh emphasised that the release of the controversial report targeting an Indian company just before the Parliament session was a "well-planned attack" on India's capital markets.

Speaking to IANS, Vallabh said, "The only objective of short seller Hindenburg was to attack the Indian economy. The way it released a report against a company, a group, a few days before the start of the Parliament session was a well-planned attack on the Indian capital market. There was a conspiracy to stop the boom in India's capital market globally."

Vallabh further added that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Indian economy is progressing with the vision of becoming a developed nation.

"Reports like Hindenburg did not have any effect on the fundamentals of the Indian economy. Even today, India has the highest GDP growth in the world, outpacing countries like the US, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, and Brazil, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts for 2025," he said.

He asserted that despite the short-sellers intentions, they had been unsuccessful in their efforts.

"Hindenburg's plans to attack the Indian economy were completely unsuccessful. That's why today, they have closed their research firm. The Indian economy is based on strong fundamentals, and no power in the world can stop India from becoming a developed nation by 2047," Vallabh concluded.

Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had previously referred to the Hindenburg report as credible.

Poonawalla spoke to IANS, asserting, "It is now clear that Hindenburg was sponsored, orchestrated, and organised to work against the country. There was no truth to their report. The Supreme Court had investigated the matter, and the United States Department of Justice was also looking into it, especially after investors lost substantial amounts of money."

He further criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Gandhi treated the Hindenburg report as if it came from God. He should apologise for it. He must explain his relationship with Hindenburg. Was it just a coincidence that the report appeared overnight, and Congress hijacked Parliament to spread economic chaos against India? They conspired to spread economic terrorism. Now that Hindenburg is shutting down, will Gandhi apologise?"

Hindenburg Research founder Nate Anderson recently announced the firm’s disbandment, claiming there was no particular reason for the decision—be it a specific threat, health issue, or personal matter. The firm had gained notoriety for targeting corporate leaders worldwide, including in India, often fueling economic instability through its controversial reports.

