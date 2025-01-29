BSF Mahila Constable thwarts major infiltration bid along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has claimed that a woman constable of the Malda Sector succeeded in thwarting a major infiltration bid by Bangladeshi nationals close to the Kutadah Border Outpost on Wednesday.

A group of five to six armed Bangladeshi nationals were approaching the border fence near Aradhpur, in West Bengal's Malda district when the constable from the 88 Bn BSF challenged them single-handedly.

"She displayed exemplary courage and did not hesitate to rush forward even after realising that the Bangladeshi nationals were carrying deadly weapons. It could not be ascertained whether they were smugglers, but they had entered Indian territory illegally and were approaching the border fence - 150 yards from the zero line - with the intent to breach it," said N K Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF.

DIG Pandey said that the Mahila Constable was on duty during the second shift when she spotted the miscreants moving towards the fence.

“She immediately shouted out a warning and alerted her colleagues over the radio. Even after being warned, the Bangladeshis assumed an aggressive posture and kept on moving forward,” he said.

DIG Pandey claimed that caring little for her personal safety, the brave Mahila Constable rushed towards the group.

“By then, they had got close to the fence and would have started damaging it had she not fired a shot from her service rifle. On hearing the noise and realising her resolve, the criminals ran helter-skelter, taking advantage of the thick fog. The possibility of any of the miscreants being injured in the firing cannot be ruled out,” the DIG said.

Speaking about the performance of Mahila Constables on active duty along the notorious and crime-prone Indo-Bangladesh Border, he said: "Their capability, dedication and bravery are second to none and they are fully capable of curbing any type of criminal activity and securing the borders of the country."

