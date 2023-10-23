Bring back Chennamma's sword from London: Lingayat seer to K'taka govt

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Prominent Lingayat seer Mrutyunjaya Swamiji of Panchamasali Mutt on Monday urged the Congress government in Karnataka to bring back the sword of freedom fighter Queen Kittur Chennamma from London museum.

After garlanding the Kittur Chennamma statue in Bengaluru, the seer stated, “I am placing three requests before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He must bring back records pertaining to Queen Chennamma, who fought the British from Pune, and her sword which is presently in the London Museum. The state must bring these matters to the notice of the central government as well.”

"In Pune there are about 32,000 documents relating to Queen Chennamma. How the sword of Shivaji was brought back, similarly Chennamma’s sword should also be brought back," he underlined.

He further stated that the state government must declare Rani Chennamma as the first freedom fighter. "In Lok Sabha, it is wrongly mentioned that Jhansi Rani Laxmi Bai was the first freedom fighter. Rani Chennamma fought the British in Karnataka 32 years before Laxmi Bai.

"The village of Kittur should be developed in a 3D model, it must be introduced to the whole world," he demanded.

Talking about the allegations of officers from the Lingayat community that they are being neglected, the seer said that it has come to his notice as well. “I am keeping quiet as it amounts to interference by a religious seer into administration. I have suggested that the CM should address the issue. Not only Lingayats, the officers of all communities must get good postings,” he maintained.

He also warned that the Congress government must address the issue of demand for reservation quota under backward classes category for the Panchamasali sub caste of Lingayats ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “Otherwise, we will not hesitate to organise a show of strength. Our community should be given justice,” he said.

