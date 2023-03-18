Former TDP MLA Kanaka Sundara Rao joins YSRCP

Amaravati, Mar 18: P Kanaka Sundara Rao, former TDP MLA from Tadepalligudem constituency, along with other leaders joined YSR Congress Party in the presence of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his chamber in Legislative Assembly here on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister K Satyanarayana, Civil Supplies Minister K Venkata Nageswara Rao, AP Assembly Chief Whip M Prasad Raju and other leaders were also present.

