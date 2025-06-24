Brad Pitt was in ‘unhealthy time’ of his life, until David Fincher ‘reinvigorated’ his love of acting

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt could’ve lost his way in the industry if it wasn’t for David Fincher, who ‘reinvigorated’ his love of acting With ‘Se7en’.

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Pitt said that “the most unhealthy time” in his life came in the summer of 1994 after a string of negative experiences working on blockbusters, reports variety.com.

Pitt shared that he needed some time to “check out” from Hollywood.

“I would wake up, I would get a bong load, I would have four Coca-Colas on ice, no food,” Pitt said.

“This particular summer, I watched the O.J. trial, and I was just trying to figure out, ‘What do I do next? What do I do next?’”

His answer came in the form of the “Se7en” script, which was sent to him by his manager.

Although it didn’t immediately capture Pitt, he was totally on board after reading it through and meeting with Fincher.

“My dear friend and manager and, basically my sister now, Cynthia, sends (the ‘Se7en’ script) over,” Pitt recalled.

“She says, ‘You’ve got to read this.’ I read the first seven pages, I call her up, I go, ‘Are you kidding me? The cliché old cop wants out, the young cop comes in and he’s looking at his high school football trophies?’ She goes, ‘Just finish it.’ Then I go meet with Finch, and he was just talking about films like I’d never heard anyone speak about film. I just got the jones back. Finding that thing kind of… it just reinvigorated what I wanted out of this thing.”

Released in 1995, “Se7en” followed two cops on the hunt for a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his reasons to kill, the film also stars Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kevin Spacey.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.